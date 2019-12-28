THE SITUATION: Four-star safety Avantae Williams remains unsigned and uncommitted. A one-time Oregon commit, Williams backed off his pledge to the Ducks roughly a month ago and now seems high on programs such as Ole Miss, Florida and Miami. Below, Williams discusses the contenders to land his letter of intent and outlines a timetable for a decision.





IN HIS WORDS





ON WHERE HE IS IN THE PROCESS

“Honestly, I’m just setting up officials right now and that’s about it.”





ON WHICH SCHOOLS WILL GET OFFICIALS



"I know for sure I’m going to Florida, Ole Miss and Georgia. I’m figuring things out with Miami and LSU right now. "





ON VISIT DATES

"Jan. 31st for Ole Miss and, then, I believe the 24th for Florida."





ON OLE MISS

"I already had a relationship with the defensive back coach there [before the coaching change.]





ON LANE KIFFIN:

"I haven’t talked to him yet."





ON MIAMI:

“I'm still considering them for sure.”





ON WHICH MIAMI COACH IS IN CONTACT:

"It’s Coach [Ephraim] Banda. He just wants to get me down there."





ON WHAT HE HOPES TO SEE ON HIS FLORIDA VISIT

"Honestly just watching film and seeing where I fit in. Honestly, I like the way the use the nickel -- the star position, as they would call it."





ON A TIMETABLE FOR A DECISION

"I think I’m going to wait. I’m going to wait last minute. I have no clue where I am going. I like to leave everyone clueless."





RIVALS REACTION: Florida is the clear favorite here, but Miami could make a push down the stretch. Ole Miss also has a chance to close the gap should Williams hit it off with new head coach Lane Kiffin. Georgia seems to be the least likely landing spot of the four-star’s finalists. There’s a lot left to shake out as it relates to this situation. For now, however, the smart money remains on the Gators.



