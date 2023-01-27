FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The college football recruiting process can be a finicky thing. So much goes into a program earning a signed National Letter of Intent, but nothing can happen without a coaching staff putting forth the effort with the right messaging. From the Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament in Fort Lauderdale, top prospects from the state of Florida were asked which programs and/or coaches were best at recruiting them or making a big impact in their process… Rivals got the answers. Over time, fans and coaching staffs alike will find out if the “best” at what they do translates to verbal commitments and signed NLI. *****

Miami: “I’d say Miami. All of their coaches, all of them are trying to contact me. They want me bad. They are contacting me multiple times a day.” – Joshisa Trader *****

Florida State: “We have a good relationship. As you know, a couple of guys I played with last year went up there. There is a good vibe there. Their coaches, it is just a good vibe on their campus. I should be up there soon, if not soon, this spring.” – Fred Gaskin *****

Florida State: “At Florida State, Ron Dugans, he’s a good coach. He’s like a big brother to me. He tells me everything. He tells me what’s wrong from right.” – Jabari Brady *****

Florida State: “It is a dream school. Ever since I was a little kid, I envisioned myself playing at that school. I watched them when I was growing up. (Mike) Norvell, that guy is so special to me. He shows the love with me every time I go there. He makes me feel like I’m his No. 1 priority.” – Charles Lester *****

Florida State: “(Randy Shannon) He keeps it 100. He keeps it real. I like when coaches keep it real. He always tells me, when you come in, work for your position. He tells me, you ain’t starting right away, you have to work for your position. Every position is open.” – Vincent Shavers *****