News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 09:05:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida playmaker talks top schools, visits and more

Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@ChadSimmons_
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

NEW ORLEANS — Yulkeith Brown Jr. is an explosive athlete out of Miami Central that has a long list of offers. The 5-foot-10, 164 pound playmaker has turned his focus to six schools, and later this ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}