Florida Spotlight: Five committed prospects on flip watch

Izayia Williams

Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. takes a look at five Florida commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the year. MORE: Five committed Southeast prospects on flip watch | Midwest prospects on flip watch

Advertisement

A longtime Nebraska verbal commitment and one of the fastest prospects in the country, Bronaugh's stock has soared this spring and it led to a full official visit slate this month. But our eyes are on the first two stops of the tour, a run up to Gainesville to see the Florida Gators two weekends ago and last weekend's return trip to Nebraska. Florida State and Penn State are still on the itinerary the next two weekends and will swing big at the Orlando-area defensive back, but the Gators and Huskers are in a very strong position to contend through a final decision. We're told the two official visits had contrasting elements to them, so could that play into the call with one versus the other? At last check, there is some renewed confidence in Lincoln but this one still has potential twists and turns ahead.

A quietly busy recruitment has been that of the very long-tenured Auburn commitment of late. Gray took official visits to Washington, NC State and Kentucky, many of which were first impressions of the programs in contention. He has long maintained his pledge to the Tigers and looks to return for an official visit this weekend, potentially eliminating the buzz around the flip prospects elsewhere. Gray doesn't do a lot of talking so it's the schedule that has created attention around the polished pass catcher who initially committed to AU way back on New Year's Day 2024. Other programs, including some not on the current itinerary, continue to communicate with the South Florida native so this battle could rage beyond the summer visit window.

Michigan got Jennings on board before his offer list suggested he was a national recruit, and it looks like a key element to the North Florida talent remaining on board with the Wolverines at this time. He just wrapped up official visits to perhaps the two biggest threats to Sherrone Moore's program, Miami and Florida, over the last two weekends. Each has personal ties with Jennings, who has family roots in Miami and former teammates at Florida, but others are also pushing to get him to change his mind. He'll see Georgia this weekend before a much-anticipated return to Ann Arbor to close out the visit schedule. Jennings wants to have a final decision public before his senior season kicks off in August.

The least surprising name on this list, Williams continues to hit the road despite his current commitment status. The somewhat surprise flip from Florida to Ole Miss this spring was reinforced with a return trip to Oxford last weekend with his parents in tow for the first time. However, the athletic linebacker is scheduled to be right back in Florida this weekend for the first time since he departed Billy Napier's class of 2026. That official visit may be the most critical of the offseason for Williams, who has also seen Georgia and North Carolina of late. Texas, Florida State and others are also inquiring about the Central Florida talent, who has yet to confirm a shutdown time frame. It may run all the way through the Early Signing Period at this point.