CaneSport - Florida Spotlight: Five who will decide before visits resume

Last Thursday, the NCAA confirmed that the dead period for college football recruiting will last until at least Aug. 31, meaning the earliest college visits can take place will be September. Prospects are locking up spots in classes at a historically early juncture and that trend now figures to continue. Here's a look at five prospects in Florida who are likely to make commitments before visits resume.



Daniels has not announced a decision date but is starting to seem like a candidate to announce before taking visits. He’s high on Miami, Texas A&M, Louisville and others and could choose between the schools before visits are set to resume in September. Daniels is one of the more explosive backs in this class and could see new programs start pressing for his commitment this fall. That said, he’s a candidate to lock up a spot in the coming months. The earlier he announces, the better for the hometown Hurricanes.

A four-star defensive back, Kinchens will announce his choice on July 11. His list has been narrowed to include just Miami, Texas A&M and Auburn. Miami seems to be the clear leader here, as the Hurricanes have done well recruiting Kinchens down the stretch closing the gap on the other schools in his final three. That said, there’s still a lot of time between now and decision day, and Kinchens has strong bonds with the coaching staff at both Auburn and A&M.

Langston lands on this list because he’s seemed close to committing to the Gators for months now. He has not set an official date to make his choice, but a what-are-you-waiting-for feeling has certainly set in when it comes to his recruitment. Langston has a top two of Florida and LSU, but the quicker the defensive lineman makes a choice, the more likely it is to be the Gators. It’s unclear where he sits on the Tigers’ board.

Turner has set a July 1 announcement date. Officially, the four-star prospect has a final five, but Georgia and Alabama seem like the only two schools with any real chance of landing his pledge. Stranger things have happened, sure, but Turner choosing anyone else would be a surprise to say the least. Nick Saban and company are probably the leaders, but it’s never wise to count out UGA when it comes to touted Florida-based prospects.