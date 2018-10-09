CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Evan Neal Rivals.com

MORE: Five Midwest commitment predictions | Southeast There’s no shortage of uncommitted prospects in Florida. And while recruiting in the state can be hectic, the unpredictability doesn’t stop Rivals.com from making predictions. It’s why, below, you’ll find our best guesses at landing places for four of the state’s top players.

Stevenson must still be considered a Georgia lean, but him landing in Athens doesn’t seem quite as certain was it once did. The Miami-area star seemed close to making a verbal pledge to Georgia this offseason, and the fact that it never took place seemed surprising at the time.

The four-star cornerback is still considered a Georgia lean, but Miami has to feel better about its chances with each passing week. There’s probably a reason Stevenson hasn’t made the call for the Bulldogs yet, as the Hurricanes have applied the full-court press. UGA remains the pick, but Miami continues to creep further into the picture. Prediction: Georgia

Washington recently set a Nov. 2 official visit to Nebraska. It seems as though the Huskers and Duke are currently the most likely landing places for the three-star receiver, and fall visits to Lincoln are capable of making quite an impact.

Washington, who is having a breakout season of sorts, has a solid relationship with a few Nebraska coaches and was offered by the staff while they were at UCF a year ago. This recruitment will hinge on how Washington’s upcoming visit unfolds, but there’s reason for Scott Frost and company to feel pretty good should they have room to accept his commitment. Prediction: Nebraska

A one-time Syracuse commit, Nunn recently backed away from his pledge to the Orange. Even before he decommitted, however, his desire for an offer from Miami was no secret. Nunn impressed at the Hurricanes’ Paradise Camp this offseason and is off to a great start as a senior this fall. The speedy athlete's decision to step away from his commitment seems like a precursor to a commitment to the hometown school. These days, Nunn to Miami seems like a forgone conclusion. He would likely already be committed to the Hurricanes had the program been ready to accept his commitment during the offseason. Prediction: Miami