Josh Delgado Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Rivals.com has been on the road in the Sunshine State watching prospects in action and have seen a number of players improve their stock as a result. Below are five players that impressed during the season’s opening few weeks. MORE STOCK REPORTS: Southeast | Midwest



Already a Rivals250 member, Delgado is probably slightly under-valued at this juncture. The California-born IMG Academy wide receiver is off to a solid start this season and has shown an ability to create separation against some hyper-athletic defensive backs. He probably deserves a slight uptick in ranking. Oregon has long known it’s getting a valuable weapon in the versatile Delgado, who can line up at multiple spots on the field.



A Miami commit in the in the class of 2020, Francois has four interceptions already this season and has solid length for a prospect some thought to be undersized a year ago. Francois plays on a South Dade team loaded with defensive backs, so throwing away from him on every down isn’t an option. That said, the junior defensive back has made the most of his opportunities this season and was a key part of his team’s recent win over defending state champion Miami Northwestern. Francois is probably not a top 100 prospect, but he’s definitely under-ranked as a high three-star.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



Bowman opened his junior season by running for 254 yards and three scores against a usually stout Manatee High defense. He probably won’t see much of a bump in ranking, as he’s already the No. 50 player in the country. But his stock continues to rise in the eyes of college coaches, who may have been concerned about his limited size. Bowman currently holds more than 15 offers and is likely to see his name move up on recruiting boards all over the country this fall. He’s certainly backed up his already lofty ranking.

A new name on the radar, Kitchens is just a sophomore but was so active in his team’s week two game against South Dade that he qualifies for the list. Kitchens still need to add size but flies around the secondary and looks impressive in coverage downfield. The 2021 prospect is also effective when it comes to run support. Kitchens laid one of the hardest, clean hits I’ve seen in some time against South Dade and also ran stride for stride with a few older, FBS-bound wide receivers.



Chad Simmons