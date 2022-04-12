 CaneSport - Football team returns to practice field today
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-12 01:11:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Football team returns to practice field today

CaneSport.com
Staff

Day 13 of spring practice is here, with the Canes set to take the practice field at 8:45 a.m.

UM has been working hard all spring to install a new offense and defense and are now preparing for Saturday's Spring Game (to be held at Noon at DRV PNK Stadium). So stay tuned today as we'll have more videos of the workouts and will continue to provide our feedback on the message boards and with front page stories.

We'll also get feedback from players after practice, and will also be on the lookout for any depth chart shakeups this morning.

There's already been plenty of news from the practices, including the depth charts we see on the field, highlights during the media availability and notes on what we see from individual players. Plus, of course, post-practice interviews with coaches and players.

And as we embark on the next practice of the spring, here's a flashback to our coverage from the practices so far:

APRIL 9 SCRIMMAGE

Offense wins the day in spring scrimmage No. 2 behind strong passing attack

APRIL 7 DRILLS

Cristobal on Thurs.: Seeing progress in some areas, stressing physicality

Jordan Miller: We have more discipline, standard being set & I'm locked in

Flagg on Thursday: Cristobal stopped practice today with a pointed message

Key'Shawn Smith: Physicality we have in practice very different this year

Jalen Rivers: I'm close to 100 percent, working at both guard spots

GREENTREE VIDEO: Hurricanes at work in spring practice No. 11

APRIL 5 DRILLS

Restrepo seizing moment in spring practice and evolving as leader

Keontra Smith had INT in scrimmage, breaks things down

Jacolby George weighs in on his progress & more on Tuesday

Te'Cory Couch has last season in rear view mirror as he battles for respect

GREENTREE VIDEO: Hurricanes at work in spring practice No. 10

APRIL 2 DRILLS

Team holds first spring scrimmage

MARCH 31 DRILLS

Oluwaseun moves to RG Thurs., sees O line that's starting to gel, dominate

Chantz Williams: Fast pace of spring practices took getting used to

Jakai Clark focused on the grind, working to get stronger

Jahfari Harvey: We’re pushing real hard every day

News and notes from the practice field on Thursday

GREENTREE VIDEO: Canes at work in spring practice No. 8

MARCH 29 DRILLS

No media availability

MARCH 26 DRILLS

Van Dyke making strides in new Cane offense; Scaife talks O line

Cristobal weighs in after Sat. drills; Leonard Taylor talks progress

MARCH 24 DRILLS

Charlie Strong after Thursday's practice: "There's an identity now"

Salave'a after Thurs. drills: We're building, trying to manifest a culture

Jahmile Addae: I see a group that wants to be great

Rod Wright after Thursday drills: It's phenomenal to be part of this

GREENTREE VIDEO: Canes at work in spring practice No. 5

MARCH 22 DRILLS

Mirabal: We're going to get five best linemen on the field

RB coach Kevin Smith sees potential in his backs, wants consistency

Frank Ponce discusses QB room & more on Tuesday

Stephen Field breaks down tight ends after Tuesday practice

News and notes from the practice field on Tuesday

GREENTREE VIDEO: Canes at work in spring practice No. 4

MARCH 11 DRILLS

Gary Ferman's mailbag: Your Week 1 practice questions answered

James Williams on Fri.: This year you'll see that dominating Miami D again

Steele sees D working hard, wanting to learn: "We have a long way to go"

Al Blades back off injury, says UM will have relentless, physical defense

DJ Ivey excited about what he sees with week 1 of drills wrapped up

GREENTREE VIDEO: Canes at work in spring practice No. 3

MARCH 9 DRILLS

Josh Gattis shares thoughts on offense after 2nd spring practice

Will Mallory: There's a lot I want to do, prove to myself

Zion Nelson on Wed.: Everybody is getting after it

Elijah Arroyo: It's a tight end-friendly offense under Josh Gattis

GREENTREE VIDEO: Canes at work in spring practice No. 2

News and notes from the practice field

MARCH 7 DRILLS

ANALYSIS: Closer look inside Miami's opening spring practice

Cristobal weighs in after opening spring practice, saw "good energy"

QB Tyler Van Dyke talks offense, personnel after opening spring practice

Jake Garcia on Monday: Coming off surgery "It felt great to be back"

Jahfari Harvey after spring practice No. 1: "We're emphasizing physicality"

Frierson working at SAM/nickel, shares thoughts after 1st spring practice

GREENTREE VIDEO: Mario Cristobal era begins with spring practice No. 1

