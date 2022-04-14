Football team returns to practice field today

The final spring practice on Greentree will be held today, with the Canes set to take the practice field at 8:45 a.m.

Miami will have its 15th and final practice on Saturday at Noon at DRV PNK Stadium. So today is very much about finishing the preparations on both sides of that for the Spring Game that is open go the public. Later this morning stay tuned today as we'll have more videos of the workouts and will continue to provide our feedback on the message boards and with front page stories.

We'll also get feedback from players after practice, and will also be on the lookout for that.

There's already been plenty of news from the practices, including the depth charts we see on the field, highlights during the media availability and notes on what we see from individual players. Plus, of course, post-practice interviews with coaches and players.

