For Third Consecutive Year, National Team Selects Miami Hurricane

USA Baseball announced Tuesday that Yohandy Morales made the final 26-man collegiate national team roster. Morales, the 6-foot-4, 208-pound slugger, is the 28th Hurricane all-time to join the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

“It means the world to be able to represent my country, Miami, and my family,” Morales said. “Training camp was an amazing experience and opportunity to compete with the best players in the nation. It will definitely be exciting to wear USA across my chest overseas and bring gold back to everybody here.”

A Miami player has made three consecutive collegiate national teams for the first time since 1999-2001. Right-handed pitcher Chris McMahon in 2019 and left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist in 2021 were the other two selections.

Morales and Team USA travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday and begin Honkbalweek Haarlem on Saturday, July 9. The U.S starts against Japan at 8 a.m. ET and follow with games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to complete group play. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.

The U.S. has competed at Honkbalweek Haarlem five times since 2000 and has earned four gold medals in that timeframe, including winning the championship in its most recent appearance in 2014. Team USA also won gold in the event’s 2000, 2002, and 2008 editions and earned a bronze medal in 2012.

The Miami native out of Braddock High School led team USA with a .368 on-base percentage and finished tied for first on the team in RBI and second in hitting.

Morales earned an invitation to Training Camp after his sophomore season as a Hurricane. The third baseman was productive with 64 runs, 17 doubles, three triples, 18 homers, 59 RBI, 156 total bases, and a .650 slugging percentage while registering a .329 average, third-best on the team.

In 2019, Morales was named an Under Armour and Perfect Game All-American. His father Andy Morales played for the Cuban national team and in the major leagues for the Yankees and Red Sox.



