Forecasting The Schedule: Bethune-Cookman

Too Early??? It’s never too early to look ahead to college football. This is the first of a series of articles to break down every opponent of the upcoming football season for the Miami Hurricanes. The Mario Cristobal era officially starts on the field on September 3rd (3:30 PM EST) at Hard Rock Stadium against Bethune-Cookman. The FCS HBCU team from Daytona, FL, has lost all five games against Miami by a combined score of 232-37. Last year's Record: 2-9 Final Score Of Last Game Against Miami: Miami won 63-0 (2019)

First Thoughts: So…this should be a blowout right???

This is a perfect preseason-like game to start the season for the Miami Hurricanes. With so much energy and momentum oozing from Miami right now, it’s hard to imagine anything short of at least a six-touchdown margin in favor of Miami at the end of the day. If all goes according to plan, starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will not play in at least the second half and we’ll see a heavy dose of Jake Garcia and Jacurri Brown. Look for all three quarterbacks to shine bright in this game.

Names To Know On The Opposition

Quarterbacks Marcus Riley (Tallahassee, FL) and Tyler Pena (Miami FL) will likely compete for the starting quarterback job for the Wildcats in 2022. Jimmie Robinson III, Running Back, Hastings, FL - The sophomore averaged 4.6 yards per carrying and scored six touchdowns in 2021. Deveno Ellington, Wide Receiver, Panama City, FL - The sophomore had 17 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown. Dylaan Lee, Wide Receiver - The junior had 13 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Sutherland, Defensive Back, Seffner, FL - Led the team in tackles as a junior Omari Hill Robinson, Fort Lauderdale, FL - Led Wildcats in interceptions and also had a fumble recovery to go along with seven total tackles. Tekeven Thomas - The junior from Troy Alabama was the most well-rounded defender for the Wildcats tallying 14 total tackles, a sack, and an interception.

Final Thoughts

This is a game where fans want to see improvement in tackling and taking care of the football. The impact additions of defensive coordinators Kevin Steele and Charlie Strong should be evident in this game as the level of tackling and third-down effectiveness should improve for the defense. With a large discrepancy in talent, big plays should not be hard to come by on both the offensive and defensive line, who should impose their will all day. Look for the running backs to have a big day. Thad Franklin, Henry Parrish Jr., Don Chaney Jr., and Jaylan Knighton will get plenty of opportunities to break loose for big gains. By the way, halftime is always a good show when the Marching Wildcats are on the field so this should be a fun time at the Rock.



Prediction: 70-0