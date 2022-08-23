Forecasting The Schedule: Duke

Miami’s annual game with Duke will come to an end with the new scheduling format released by the ACC earlier this year. Miami has won two of its last four games against the Blue Devils, but in the last two outings, the Canes have dominated by a combined score of 95-to-10. Tyler Van Dyke went off in last year's meeting going 34-of-49 for 381 yards throwing for three touchdowns. Although Miami won 47-10, Duke scored first and led 10-3 in the first quarter. This will be the first game between the two schools in Miami since a 20-12 Hurricane loss in 2018. The game is set for Saturday, October 22nd at Hard Rock Stadium.

Final Score of Last Game: Miami Won 47-10

Last Year’s Record: 3-9

First Thoughts: Jump Out To A Lead And Keep Foot On Gas

Last year, Miami was notorious for allowing its opponents to jump out to big leads early. As a result, the Canes found themselves in several dogfights that came down to the bitter end. Coming back home from a road game against a meager opponent is a recipe for relaxation, especially if Miami took care of business in Blacksburg in the previous week. Duke is far cry from where there were in 2017 and 2018 winning back-to-back bowl games. The Blue Devils start the season with a new head football coach after 14 years with David Cutcliffe. Mike Elko takes over as the head man after working as the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M for the last four years. Duke returns just 11 starters from the prior year (fewest in the ACC). The Elko era starts with a brand new starting quarterback and running back as Gunnar Holmberg is now at FIU and Mateo Durant is looking to secure a spot with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Names to Know On The Opposition

Jordan Moore will likely be the starter at quarterback, but he has minimal experience on the collegiate level. Jalon Calhoun is their top playmaker returning for the 2022 season. The 5’11” junior racked up 56 receptions for 718 yards scoring three touchdowns.



Jalon Calhoun, Wide Receiver, Duke

Middle linebacker Shaka Heyward is the leading tackler from last year with 98 stops. The junior added three sacks, eight tackles for loss, a pass break-up, an interception, and five QB hurries. Duke can get to the quarterback as d-linemen DeWayne Carter and RJ Oben combined for nine and a half sacks last season.

Final Thoughts

This ‘should’ be an easy game for the Hurricanes as there is a vast talent difference between the two squads. If all goes according to plan, Miami can rest its players in the third and fourth quarters. Expect big plays to happen in the air as Duke has a weak defensive backfield that will not be able to keep up with Miami’s speed. Look for Brashard Smith and Jacolby George to get playing time and excel in front of their home fans. Miami should be able to pin their ears back on defense and take advantage of inexperience at the skill positions. Look for Miami to cause turnovers and score early and often.

Prediction: Miami wins 48-3