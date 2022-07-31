Forecasting The Schedule: Middle Tennessee State

Miami returns home after an emotional road game against Texas A&M to host Middle Tennessee State. A time has yet to be announced for the game but chances are this will be another scorcher afternoon game at Hard Rock Stadium. The Blue Raiders completed its season with a Bahamas Bowl win over Toledo 31-24. The two teams have only met twice in back-to-back years in the 1930s with Miami failing to score a point in both contests.

First Thoughts: Miami Cannot Overlook This Game

Last Year’s Record: 7-6

Final Score Of Last Game Against Miami: Miami Lost 25-0

This one has all the feels of a letdown game but Canes fans are hoping that the new coaching staff will have this team mentally ready to go once they come out of the smoke. MTSU led the nation with 32 takeaways in 2021 and led Conference-USA with 97 tackles for loss. Focus and discipline will be key to a victory for the Hurricanes. The Raiders averaged about 30 points per game despite using several different quarterbacks throughout the season.

Names To Know On The Opposition

Last year was a topsy turvy year at quarterback for the Blue Raiders. Middle Tennessee lost its starter via transfer portal but landed NC State’s Bailey Hockman. Hockman started the first three games but left the team. Senior Chase Cunningham was then inserted as the starter but after five games was out for the year with a knee injury. Cunningham passed for 1,318 yards throwing for 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions before being declared out for the season. In comes South Florida native, Nick Vattiato. The former University School/Tru Prep Academy and South Florida Express quarterback started the final five games for MTSU. Vattiato led the Raiders to the bowl win and was named bowl MVP passing for 270 yards. The freshman completed the season with 1,047 yards passing completing 67 percent of his passes throwing for seven scores to six interceptions (threw five interceptions in debut).





Nick Vattiato, Quarterback, Middle Tennessee State (Rivals.com)

Cunningham will likely be the starter, but he will be pushed by Vattiato in camp. MTSU will have a Florida duo at running back for 2022. Frank Peasant and A’Various Sparrow (transfer from West Virginia) will take over in the backfield for the Blue Raiders. Jaylin Lane had a breakout freshman season at wide receiver with 42 catches for 466 yards and four touchdowns last season. Lane also added 93 yards and score on the ground. The super sophomore is also electric in the punt return game as he returned one for a touchdown and averaged 20 per kickoff return. Jordan Ferguson is an NFL caliber defensive end and will garner much attention from the Miami offensive line. The Raiders return its entire front four on defense.

Final Thoughts