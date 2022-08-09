Forecasting The Schedule: North Carolina

The Tar Heels are the first team that will be on the revenge tour for the Miami Hurricanes. Miami lost a heartbreaker to North Carolina last year. Tyler Van Dyke had a chance to win the game late, but a deflected pass on the potential game-winning drive was intercepted by Cedric Gray at the UNC 16-yard line with six seconds left, thus sealing the game for the Heels. Since joining the ACC North Carolina has got the better of Miami winning 10 out of 18 contests. UNC leads the overall series 12-to-11 and is currently on a three-game winning streak. The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 8th to be played at Hard Rock Stadium (likely a 3:30 PM Kick).

Final Score Of Last Game Against Miami: Miami Lost 45-42

Last Year’s Record: 6-7

First Thoughts: Miami is ready to start revenge tour

Miami has circled plenty of games on its schedule for the 2022 season and North Carolina is one of them. Last year’s game is certainly one they wish they had back and the Canes get another shot at the Heels, this time at home. The tackling was abysmal in the previous matchup and improving in this area is a focal point in fall camp. This was yet another game that Miami fell behind and played catchup throughout the game. Miami was down 28-10 mid-second quarter and struggled to stop the bleeding defensively. With this being the first ACC game of the season it is paramount for Miami to set the tone early. Miami did not score it’s first offensive touchdown until its fifth possession. This cannot be repeated.

Names To Know On The Opposition

With the departure of Sam Howell, Carolina will have a young signal-caller taking over. Redshirt freshmen Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell will battle it out for the starting job but either way, Miami should have opportunities to create turnovers and sacks based on the inexperience. Carolina brings back senior British Brooks at running back but DJ Jones nearly doubled him in carries. They combined for 562 yards last season and the production would have to increase to take some pressure off of the young QB. Wide receiver Josh Downs comes back from a stellar year in 2021. The junior exploded for 101 receptions for 1,335 yards (both program records) scoring eight touchdowns. Albeit that production will likely take a dip with Howell now playing in the NFL, his production and athleticism will be a point of emphasis for Miami. The second-best reception total was 31 by Antione Green from nearby Rocklege, FL.



Josh Downs, Wide Receiver, North Carolina

Downs killed the Hurricanes racking up 11 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in last year's meeting. The Heels bring eight starters back on defense including Gray who was their leading tackler with 100. Cam’ron Kelly was the second leading tackler with 69 stops and also led the team in interceptions with four.

Final Thoughts

Some factors to consider in this game are that the Canes will be coming off of a bye and Miami has not fared well in those situations in recent years. Under Manny Diaz, the Canes went 3-5 after a bye week and last year's loss against Carolina was also after a bye week. This is different era with a new coaching staff however but I feel Carolina keeps this one close in the first half especially if this is a noon kickoff. If this game is scheduled for primetime I think the Canes win comfortably with the full support and energy of the crowd at Hard Rock. Miami will need a good performance from their front seven. In last year's game, Miami's three leading tacklers all were from the safety position which is not ideal. James Williams is the lone returner from that group. Canes fans will hope to see improvement with the front seven. That unit would need to improve on getting to the football and smothering Carolina's offense before getting to the second level. Like Miami, UNC will be battle-tested going into this game having played Notre Dame and Virginia Tech going into Hard Rock. Carolina’s defense should still be strong but the experience of TVD should be the difference here for a victory. This is a game where Van Dyke can show that he should indeed be in the Heisman conversation.

Prediction: Miami Wins 27-19