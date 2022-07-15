Forecasting The Schedule: Southern Miss
We are on to game two of the series ‘Forecasting The Schedule.’ Next up on Miami’s schedule, former Conference-USA and now Sun Belt opponent Southern Miss. The game will be played at high noon at Hard Rock Stadium (bring your sunscreen).
Last Year’s Record: 3-8
Final Score Of Last Game Against Miami: First Ever Meeting
First Thoughts: Let’s see what junior got
The first thing that jumps out at me with this game is the fact that I get to see Frank Gore Jr. for the first time live at the collegiate level. The Miami Killian alum was productive in his first two seasons accumulating 1,509 yards on the ground. He led the team in rushing last year (801) and is due to ascend to greater heights in year three.
Names To Know On The Opposition
The son of the all-time Miami great of the same name averaged 4.5 yards-per-carry to go along with 20 catches for 155 yards in 2021.
At quarterback, it likely will Ty Keyes, Jake Lange, or Trey Lowe taking command of the offense. Keyes and Lange are pro-style quarterbacks from Taylorsville and Flowood Mississippi, and Lowe is a dua-threat from Boliver, Tennessee.
The then true freshman Lange took over at quarterback mid-season when Keyes went down with an injury. The three quarterbacks took a whopping 40 sacks last season.
Whoever takes the snaps at quarterback will have a tough time making plays as the Golden Eagles averaged a meager 17.6 points per game last season.
Jason Brownlee is the Eagles’ primary playmaker at receiver. The senior juco transfer had 46 catches for 643 yards scoring eight touchdowns in 2021.
On defense, Malik Shorts from Bassfield, MS is the leader with 89 total tackles and added two interceptions, and seven pass break-ups in 2021. Second closest in tackles, Hayes Maples with 60 total stops. Leading sackers Eriq Kitchens and DaShawn Crawford graduated from the program so Andrew Cole will have the opportunity to fill the void.
Final Thoughts
This is another tune-up game for the following week (Texas A&M). Look for Miami to continue its dominance defensively from the previous week. Keep an eye on the second unit on the defensive line to see who gets in heavy rotation. With great pressure comes great opportunities for turnovers so watch for who registers the takeaways on the stat sheet.
Chantz Williams, Jahfari Harvey, Nyjalik Kelly, Jordan Miller, Elijah Roberts, Thomas Davis, Alan Haye Jr., Jabari Ishmael, Jared Harrison-Hunte, and Cyrus Moss should all be among the names in the second and third units. Of course, this is assuming Leonard Taylor, Akeem Mesidor, Jacob Lichtenstein, and Mitchell Agude are the starters.
Quarterback play rotation will likely be similar to game one if it gets out of hand in the first half. The linebacker position group will also be a unit to watch with Gore, Jr. possessing elusive break-away capabilities.