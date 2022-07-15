Forecasting The Schedule: Southern Miss

We are on to game two of the series ‘Forecasting The Schedule.’ Next up on Miami’s schedule, former Conference-USA and now Sun Belt opponent Southern Miss. The game will be played at high noon at Hard Rock Stadium (bring your sunscreen). Last Year’s Record: 3-8 Final Score Of Last Game Against Miami: First Ever Meeting



First Thoughts: Let’s see what junior got

The first thing that jumps out at me with this game is the fact that I get to see Frank Gore Jr. for the first time live at the collegiate level. The Miami Killian alum was productive in his first two seasons accumulating 1,509 yards on the ground. He led the team in rushing last year (801) and is due to ascend to greater heights in year three.

Frank Gore Jr., Running Back, Southern Miss

Names To Know On The Opposition

The son of the all-time Miami great of the same name averaged 4.5 yards-per-carry to go along with 20 catches for 155 yards in 2021. At quarterback, it likely will Ty Keyes, Jake Lange, or Trey Lowe taking command of the offense. Keyes and Lange are pro-style quarterbacks from Taylorsville and Flowood Mississippi, and Lowe is a dua-threat from Boliver, Tennessee. The then true freshman Lange took over at quarterback mid-season when Keyes went down with an injury. The three quarterbacks took a whopping 40 sacks last season. Whoever takes the snaps at quarterback will have a tough time making plays as the Golden Eagles averaged a meager 17.6 points per game last season. Jason Brownlee is the Eagles’ primary playmaker at receiver. The senior juco transfer had 46 catches for 643 yards scoring eight touchdowns in 2021. On defense, Malik Shorts from Bassfield, MS is the leader with 89 total tackles and added two interceptions, and seven pass break-ups in 2021. Second closest in tackles, Hayes Maples with 60 total stops. Leading sackers Eriq Kitchens and DaShawn Crawford graduated from the program so Andrew Cole will have the opportunity to fill the void.

Final Thoughts

Prediction: 45-3