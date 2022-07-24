Forecasting The Schedule: Texas A&M

The game Miami Hurricanes fans are waiting for is most certainly the matchup against Texas A&M. Traveling to College Station to take on the 12th man and the Aggies of A&M will be a tall task. This is a late-night primetime showdown at 9 PM EST. will be televised on ESPN. Penn State at Auburn, Oklahoma at Nebraska, and Michigan State at Washington are the only other major games on the same day, so there is a high possibility that ESPN’s College Gameday, considered the premier college football pre-game show, will be on-site for this showdown.

Last Years Record: 8-4Final Score Of Last Game Against Miami: Miami Won 41-23

This will be the fourth ever meeting between the two schools. The programs played two games in consecutive years in 2007 and 2008. Miami came away with comfortable victories both times. The first Miami win was a 34-17 victory in the last year of the Orange Bowl. The Canes came away with a 41-23 win over the Aggies in College Station in the next year. Kyle Wright, Graig Cooper, and Sam Shields were your leaders at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver in the '07 matchup. The following year Robert Marve was at the controls at quarterback but it was Cooper that stole the show. ‘Coop’ rushed for a then career-high of 128 yards and two scores as Miami handed A&M, formerly of the Big 12, its worst non-conference loss since Alabama in 1988. The Aggies last beat Miami 70-14 in Miami in 1944.

Graig Cooper, Running Back, Miami

First thoughts: Miami Needs To Start Off Strong

The last time Miami went into a hostile environment, it was against their bitter rivals Florida State. Miami dug themselves into a 17-0 hole in the second quarter and played catch up until the fourth. The Canes did take the lead in the fourth, but could not seal the deal in the end (31-28).

Miami cannot afford to fall behind in this game, because the crowd at Kyle Field is arguably one of the loudest in the SEC.

Names To Know On The Opposition

The Aggies were looking to find its leader at the quarterback position after career leader Kellen Mond moved on to the NFL after the 2020 season. Haynes King, won the job in fall camp in 2021, but lost his job to Zach Calzada after suffering a broken tibia. Calzada led the team over Bama last season but transferred to Auburn this off-season. LSU transfer Max Johnson transferred into College Station and was actually more productive than Calzada throwing for 2,815 yards on a 60% completion percentage. Max, the son of super bowl winning quarterback Brad Johnson, threw for 27 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Haynes is a dual-threat quarterback with 4.4 speed and will be in a battle for the starting job with Johnson. Anias Smith, who was just arrested on a DWI, will likely be the Aggies' number one receiver once he returns from a suspension. Evan Steward and Chase Lane will have their moments to step up and fill Smith’s void for the first few games. There are no details on what his suspension will be, but there is a possibility that Smith could be suspended for the game against the Hurricanes. Smith switched from running back to wide receiver in 2021 and Devane Achane takes over in the backfield with LJ Johnson and former Miami Central running back Amari Daniels. Also facing the hometown team will be former Miami Central receiver Yulkeith Brown, former Miami Gulliver Prep defensive end Donnell Harris and former Monsignor Pace (Miami) defensive end Shemar Stewart. Safeties Antonio Johnson and Demani Richardson led the team and tackles and sacks in '21.

Amari Daniels, Running Back, Texas A&M (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Final Thoughts

Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko is now the coach at Duke in 2022 and the defense loses six starters so I’m not expecting a drastic improvement to the defense that already allowed an impressive 15.9 points per game. DJ Durkin takes over at DC as he was formerly the co-dc at Ole Miss. A&M was 14th in total defense while Ole Miss was 97th. If Miami can limit the mistakes I think the Hurricanes will be in a great spot to close this game out late. It will be interesting to see if Miami can not only establish the run but can commit to it late in the game. Although Van Dyke is a great quarterback, the idea is not to have your second-year starter have to win the game with the 12th man screaming their lungs out. On defense, we will truly see if tackling and discipline have improved with the new coaching staff. Efficient tackling by Corey Flagg and Tyrique Stevenson will prove to be the difference on the field and the scoreboard.

Prediction: Miami Wins 27-23