There were many heartbreaks last season for the Miami Hurricanes. One game that stung was a 30-28 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. Miami had a chance to win in the final moments, but Andres Borregales missed a 33-yard field goal hitting the left upright as time expired. Virginia will host Miami for the first time since 2018. In that game, Virginia came away with a 16-13 win over the Hurricanes. Miami leads the series 11-to-8 and the teams will meet in October for the 19th consecutive meeting since the Canes joined the ACC. The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th at Scott Stadium.

Final Score of the Last Game: Miami Lost 30-28

Last Year’s Record: 6-6

First Thoughts: Can Miami Avoid The Trap

If Miami is as successful as we think they will be (undefeated to this point) then this game has all of the signs of a trap game. Miami has lost four of its last five meetings in Charlottesville since 2010. Virginia has a new Head Coach in Tony Elliot after spending six seasons as Clemson’s offensive coordinator. He won two championships with the Tigers in 2016 and 2018 and won the Broyles award which goes to the nation's best recruiter in 2017.

Names To Know On The Opposition

Former Miami running back Cody Brown transferred to Virginia in the offseason and is set to be the starter for the Cavaliers. Brown will have to fill the void left by last year's leading rusher Wayne Taulapapa now at Washington. Junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong was Virginia’s second-leading rusher last season and threw for 4,449 yards scoring 31 touchdowns to just ten interceptions. He completed 65 percent of his passes last season and all three leading receivers return: Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, and Billy Kemp. Wicks is the big play receiver scoring nine touchdowns and averaging 21.1 yards per game. Thompson led the team in receptions with 78 and Kemp caught 74 for balls and scored six times. Virginia will have to rebuild its entire offensive line as zero starters return. On defense, middle linebacker Nick Jackson returns after recording 117 tackles in 2021. Anthony Johnson is Virginia’s second-leading returning tackler out of Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, FL. He also led the team with three interceptions and six pass break-ups. Also of note, freshman kicker Will Bettridge (Gulliver Prep, FL) is competing for the starting job with Justin Duenkel.

Anthony Johnson, Defensive Back, Virginia (a)

Final Thoughts

Virginia only returns four players on offense and six on defense. Losing their running back hurts and the O-Line will have to learn quickly with their lack of experience. The Cavs were two missed kicks away from being a 4-8 team as Lousiville also missed a game-winner along with Miami in 2021. Miami should win this game where Head Coach Mario Cristobal wants to build the foundation for the program, in the trenches. I expect Miami to tee off on the offensive line and get relentless pressure and cause turnovers. Look for Jahfari Harvey to get multiple sacks in this game. I do not see Miami having difficulty scoring on a defense that gave up a school record 466 yards a game last season. Look for the running game to get going with Jaylan Knighton and Henry Parrish Jr.

Prediction: Miami wins 34-19