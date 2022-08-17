Forecasting The Schedule: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has always been a rivalry game for the Miami Hurricanes that many do not actually consider a rivalry. Due to the ACC eliminating the Coastal and Atlantic divisions starting next season, the annual matchup between the Canes and Hokies will be no more. The two teams have met every year since 1992 and after this season, Tech and Miami will not meet again until 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami will meet Tech for the 40th time on October 15th in Blacksburg, VA. Miami leads the all-time series 24-15. Virginia Tech ended its 2021 season with a disappointing 54-10 loss to Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl, its worst bowl loss in school history.

Final Score of Last Game Against Miami: Miami Won 38-26

Last Year’s Record: 6-7

First Thoughts: Avoid the letdown

If you are following this series you know that the Canes are undefeated at this point. How the Miami staff handles college students' emotions during the season may be just as important as the Xs and Os. Blacksburg is still a very hostile environment and one of the toughest locations to win in the ACC. VA Tech is a rebuilding program in 2022. New Head Coach Brent Pry has just 11 returning starters (third-fewest in the ACC). Pry spent the last six years as the defensive coordinator at Penn State. Miami clearly is the more talented team here, so a victory will come down to focus and execution.

Names To Know On the Opposition

At quarterback, Tech will start a transfer to start the season. The Hokies brought in former Marshall signal caller Grant Wells and Jason Brown from South Carolina. Brown led the Gamecocks to wins over Florida and Auburn. Wells is the favorite to start and has thrown 18 interceptions in his last 16 games. Malachi Thomas is the projected starting running back as the sophomore averaged 4.7 per carry. Tech loses a ton on the offensive line, but bring in a new O-line coach in Joe Rudolph from Wisconsin to help with the inexperience. The Hokies' two top pass catchers are wideout Kaleb Smith and tight end Nick Gallo who combined for just 34 catches for 390 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. Tech brings back all four of their leading tacklers from 2021 in Dax Hollifield, Nasir Peoples, Chamarri Conner, and Alan Tisdale. Middle linebacker Hollifield was also their leading sack leader with 4.5. Connor is a two-time all-ACC selection and makes the move from corner to safety this season. Defensive back Armani Chatman led the team in pass breakups with seven.

Dax Hollifield, Linebacker, Virginia Tech

Final Thoughts

Virginia Tech have lost four out of the last five meetings to Miami and the two teams are trending in opposite directions. I am predicting that the Hokies will not have more than three wins on its schedule and the Hurricanes will be ranked high going into this game so this is a game the Hokies will look at to turn their season around. With Tech only returning four starters on offense, this should be a game where the Miami defense dominates. Miami will need to take care of the football on offense if they are to cruise to a win. Virginia will rely on its defense to carry them through the season but Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis should be able to dial up a game plan that keeps them off balance as the Hokies try to be the aggressor in this game. The offensive line will certainly be tested early and often, and how they hold up will be the key to success for the Canes. Look for the Canes to hurt the Hokies with short passes to Xavier Restrepo, and screenplays to Jaylan Knighton that will lead to plenty of yards after the catch.

Prediction: Miami Wins 30-13