Paradise Camp won't just have top recruits on campus. As is the norm, there will be a plethora of former Cane greats helping coach prospects. And that list is coming into focus. Note that along with the below names that are confirmed others are also expected ... in particular Ed Reed, Ray Lewis and Warren Sapp ... but UM has not officially announced them yet. Among those that will be on campus Saturday:

QUARTERBACKS

Jacory Harris (playing for Montreal Alouettes in CFL, had 8,826 passing yards in Cane career with 70 TDs) Bernie Kosar (Led UM to first national title, had 124 TDs in NFL career with 23,301 yards and 2-time Pro Bowler) Gino Torretta (won 2 national titles, Heisman winner, 39 TD passes in 1991-92)

RUNNING BACKS

Najeh Davenport (former 4th round NFL draft pick)

Alonzo Highsmith (finished career with 1,914 rushing yards and 25 TDs) Travis Homer (currently in NFL; had 966 and 985 rush yards the last two years before heading to NFL) Duke Johnson (currently in NFL, UM career leading rusher with 3,519 yards) Willis McGahee (single-season rushing record at UM with 1,753 yards in 2002) Lamar Miller (currently in NFL, 1,918 rush yards in UM career)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Travis Benjamin (2,146 receiving yards playing at UM from 2008-11 with over 1,500 return yards; currently in NFL, has 3,113 receiving yards in NFL) Brian Blades (had 1,493 yards at UM from 1984-87; 2nd round NFL pick, Pro Bowl in 1989, 7,620 career NFL receiving yards) Randal “Thrill” Hill (1,643 receiving yards at UM with 1,169 KOR yards; first round NFL pick, 3,849 career NFL receiving yards) Allen Hurns (1,891 receiving yards at UM from 2010-13, currently in NFL and has 2,964 receiving yards in pros) Michael Irvin (had 840 yards in 1985, 868 in 1986 and 715 in 1987, 26 career TDS; First round NFL pick; NFL Hall of Fame - 3 time Super Bowl champ and 5-time Pro Bowler) Santana Moss (came as a walkon in 1997, got scholarship in 3rd game … had 2,547 career receiving yards with 19 TDs and added 1,196 punt return yards … All-American in 2000; had 10,283 career receiving yards in NFL)

TIGHT ENDS

Chris Herndon (had 1,048 receiving yards at UM from 2015-17, currently in NFL) David Njoku (had 1,060 receiving yards at UM from 2014-2016, 1st round NFL pick, currently in NFL and has 1,025 yards in pros) Jeremy Shockey (had 815 receiving yards and 10 TDs playing at UM in 2000 and 2001, 2001 national title; first round NFL draft pick, 2 time Super Bowl champion and 4 time Pro Bowler … had 6,143 receiving yards in pros)

OFFENSIVE LINE

Vernon Carey (2 time All-Big East selection in 2002 and 2003; 1st round NFL pick, played 8 years with Dolphins) Jon Feliciano (started 45 games in Cane career, All-ACC pick in 2013; currently in NFL) Joaquin Gonzalez (Part of national title 2001 team, was first-team All-American in 2000 and 2001; played 4 years in NFL) KC McDermott (started 34 games in Cane career, 2017 All-ACC pick, currently in NFL) Bryant McKinnie (2-time first team All-American in 2000 and 2001, won Outland Trophy in 2001; first round NFL pick, a Pro Bowler in 2009)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Allen Bailey (first team All-ACC in 2009, second team in 2010 … had 19 sacks from 2008-10 at UM; in 8 years in NFL has 200 tackles and 19.5 sacks) Bill Hawkins (3 year starter at Miami, 21 career sacks, consensus All-American at UM in 1988 when he had 7.5 sacks and was finalist for the Lombardi Trophy; first round NFL draft pick, spent four years in NFL and had five sacks) Joe Jackson (23 sacks, 35.5 TFL from 2016-18, currently in NFL) Greg Mark (2 time national champion in 1987 and ’89, was consensus All-American in 1989, finished UM career with 253 tackles and 34.5 sacks; played one year in NFL; also coached DL at Miami from 1996-2005) Kendrick Norton (had 11.5 TFL and 3 sacks playing at Miami from 2015-17; currently in NFL) Danny Stubbs (had 17 sacks in 1986 and 39.5 for his career at Miami along with 267 total tackles, All-American at UM in 1987, when he was finalist for Outland Trophy; two-time Super Bowl champ in 11-year NFL career)

LINEBACKERS

Jon Beason (132 career tackles at UM from 2003-06; 1st round NFL pick, 3 time Pro Bowler from 2008-10) Rohan Marley (a 5-8 hard hitting LB, led team with 95 tackles in 1993, relative of Bob Marley, never played in NFL) DJ Williams (started 21 games at UM and had 163 career tackles; 1st round NFL pick, 899 tackles in pro career)

DEFENSIVE BACKS