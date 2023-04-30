The D.C. Defenders advanced to the XFL championship with a 37-21 win over the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday. The Defenders’ offense was led by Jordan Ta'amu, who threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

However, two former Hurricanes helped the Defenders to the title game. Quarterback D’Eriq King, completed 4-of-5 passe for 41 passing yards and Cam’Ron Harris carried the ball five times for 25 yards and scored two touchdowns.