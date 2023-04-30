Former Canes King and Harris re-unite, advance to XFL championship game
The D.C. Defenders advanced to the XFL championship with a 37-21 win over the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday. The Defenders’ offense was led by Jordan Ta'amu, who threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns.
However, two former Hurricanes helped the Defenders to the title game. Quarterback D’Eriq King, completed 4-of-5 passe for 41 passing yards and Cam’Ron Harris carried the ball five times for 25 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Harris was activated to the team on April 21st and serves as the number two running back behind Abram Smith.
King has completed 17-of-25 of his passes for 184 yards and added 30 rushes for 101 yards and five rushing touchdowns this season.
The D.C. Defenders will prepare for the XFL Championship Game, which will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
