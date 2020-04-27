Former commit hopes Canes come back in picture
If the Canes want one of the areas most talented wideouts, Frederick Eaford wants UM to know he’s all ears.The Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School 3-star standout was a Cane commitment back in June ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news