News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-27 01:06:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Former commit hopes Canes come back in picture

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

If the Canes want one of the areas most talented wideouts, Frederick Eaford wants UM to know he’s all ears.The Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School 3-star standout was a Cane commitment back in June ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}