News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 13:47:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Former commit mulling over taking UM official visit this weekend

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Amite (La.) High School DB Daran Branch is a former Miami Hurricanes commitment.He decommitted to Mississippi on Nov. 16, about eight months after he made his UM pledge.But with Mississippi coach M...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}