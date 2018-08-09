Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-09 02:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Former commit says "big chance" he'll still wind up a Cane

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Deland (Fla.) High School 2020 ATH/DB Avantae Williams is a former commitment … and he says the Canes remain very much in his picture.“Of course,” he said. “Lorenzo (Lingard, his cousin) is there, ...

{{ article.author_name }}