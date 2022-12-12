Former five-star, Texas A&M transfer Tunmise Adeleye down to four schools
Texas A&M transfer and former Katy (Texas) Tompkins five-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye is down to a final four of Cal, Miami, Michigan State and USC.
Adeleye is fresh off of an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend as the Houston-area product will briefly return home before heading to Miami for an official visit starting Tuesday, Dec. 13. Adeleye will finish his week with an official visit to Cal this upcoming weekend, starting on Friday.
USC also remains in the mix for an official visit after Lincoln Riley made an in-home visit with Rivals' No. 8 ranked transfer last week.
Michigan State's momentum and early official visit has been generated as a result of a relationship with pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan who worked with Adeleye when Jordan was a trainer in the Houston area during Adeleye's high school years.
After redshirting his freshman season in 2021, Adeleye played in two games in 2022 for Texas A&M and recorded six tackles, including a season-high five tackles against Appalachian State.
A five-star prospect in the class of 2021, Adeleye was ranked as the No. 25 recruit in the country, according to Rivals. He was the No. 3 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 7 recruit from the state of Texas. Prior to his commitment to Texas A&M, Adeleye was committed to Ohio State before re-opening his recruitment prior to his senior year.
Adeleye enrolled at the IMG Acedemy in Bradenton, Fla. for the spring semester in 2020, but returned home after the COVID-19 breakout. Adeleye did not play his senior season and finished his diploma online before enrolling at Texas A&M in the spring of 2021.
In two seasons as a starter at Tompkins, Adeleye recorded 109 tackles including 20 for loss and 12 sacks.