Former four-star edge Collins Acheampong will enter the transfer portal. The California product was the 26th weakside defensive end of the 2023 recruiting class.

The 6'7" 270-pound freshman sat out the entire 2023 year recovering from an injury and has four years of eligibility remaining.



Miami remains strong at the position, with Nyjalik Kelly and Rueben Bain expected to start next season. The depth of the position is arguably the best on the team with Jayden Wayne, Anthony Campbell, and Jamil Burroughs currently on the roster and the 2024 recruiting class bringing in Armondo Blount, Marquise Lightfoot, Booker Pickett, Cole McConathy, and Elias Rudolph.

Defensive ends Jahfari Harvey and Cyrus Moss also entered the transfer portal.