THE SITUATION: Longtime Florida State commit Jaylan Knighton backed off his pledge to FSU weeks ago but didn;t stay on the market long, as he committed to Miami on Thanksgiving. Below, Rivals.com has a look on how Knighton’s decision helps the Hurricanes and huts the Seminoles.





HOW IT HELPS MIAMI: The Hurricanes have coveted Knighton for years but fell out of the race down the stretch when Florida State ultimately wrestled his initial commitment away from fellow finalist Ohio State. The twists and turns of recruiting, however, have brought us full circle.

When former FSU head coach Willie Taggart was terminated mid-season, Knighton was up for grabs once again. This time, the Hurricanes didn’t miss. Keeping Knighton, who attends South Florida’s Deerfield Beach High School, home for college is a massive victory for first-year head coach Manny Diaz.

The Hurricanes must capitalize on the uncertainty taking hold in Tallahassee, and snapping up Knighton, who was once the Seminoles’ highest-rated commit, is a sign that they are doing just that. UM now has the chance to finish the recruiting cycle in front of FSU for the second time in three years. On the field, Knighton’s decision provides Miami with a versatile back that is as dangerous catching the ball as he is carrying it. Knighton’s calling card is his speed, but the fact that he can be used in any number of ways, including in the slot and in the return game, is a nice bonus.

HOW IT HURTS FLORIDA STATE: There’s not a lot outside the obvious here. FSU has lost its top-rated commit to its in-state rival, which is never ideal. The fact that the Noles remain in the process of finding a head coach to stop the bleeding on the recruiting trail makes things worse.

The good news is that the Seminoles still have 16 players on their commitment list, a fact that will provide the new coach with some margin for error when he takes over late in the cycle. The bad news is that closing on high-profile prospects with options will be made difficult because of time constraints.

Knighton has the speed and versatility to change an entire offense, so losing him down the stretch hurts. FSU still has a running back in the fold in the form of Lawrance Toafili. And while he may not have the speed or skill of Knighton, his commitment helps soften the blow a bit.



