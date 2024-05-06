Former Hurricane Forward Norchad Omier opts to transfer to Baylor
After two seasons at Miami, the Hurricanes' leading scorer and rebounder from the 2023-24 season, Norchad Omier is transferring to Baylor to finish his career.
Late Sunday night, Omier made the announcement via social media after not receiving an invite to the NBA Combine or the NBA G League Elite Camp. He averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds last season.
A month ago, Omier declared for the NBA Draft after two seasons with the Hurricanes. The Arkansas State transfer made the same declaration last season but decided to return to Miami for another season last year.
Omier was a key piece to Miami's first-ever Final Four appearance, averaging 13.1 points and 10 rebounds in the 2022-23 season.
Miami added transfers 6'10" Lynn Kidd and 6'8" Brandon Johnson to the roster this offseason to make up for the loss of size inside with the departing Omier.
