Former Miami cornerback Marcus Clarke announced his commitment to the Tigers Tuesday. Clarke appeared in 18 games with four starts across two seasons at Miami, totaling 29 tackles and two interceptions.

Just two days before it opens its 2022 season, the Missouri football team has added a player to its roster.

Clarke entered the transfer portal on Aug. 19. His name appeared in the Missouri student directory just 10 days later. He is not expected to be eligible to see the field this fall unless granted a waiver by the NCAA, as he is not a graduate transfer and did not enter the portal prior to the May 1 deadline.

As a high school prospect in the class of 2020, Clarke chose Miami over the likes of Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Tennessee and others. Current Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker held the same position at Miami when Clarke signed with the Hurricanes.

He appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2020. Last fall, he carved out a regular role, appearing in all 12 games and logging 24 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Clarke is the 12th player to transfer to Missouri since the end of last season and the second cornerback, joining Dreyden Norwood from Texas A&M. The Tigers also added junior college prospect LJ Hewitt to their defensive backfield.