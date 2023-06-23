"We love where he is in terms of his length, his competitiveness and we know he tackles,” Eberflus said. “We know he likes to hit...I think he’ll take even a step up more when we get the pads on.”

History tells us that there are no guarantees when drafting a player in any round of the NFL Draft. However, an initial indicator is how a player performs in minicamp, and according to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus , former Miami Hurricane Tyrique Stevenson is impressing early.

Mark Grote of Yahoo Sports expects Stevenson to start for the Bears. Chicago traded up five spots, from No. 61 to No. 56 overall, in the second round to make sure Stevenson was still on the board.

The choice to transfer from Georgia to Miami in early 2021 helped shape him for the NFL. At Miami, Stevenson emerged as a playmaker and solidified himself as one of the best cornerback prospects in the 2023 draft class. He started 22 games for the Hurricanes, registering three interceptions and 14 pass deflections.

“He can run, he's intelligent, he has instincts,” Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. “In a nutshell, we go, 'Did this guy love football?' And then, 'Does he have instincts, does he have quickness, and does he have strike?' He has all of those. We love the things that he can do in that package in terms of body size, hands, arm length.”

Stevenson is projected to become the outside cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson and alongside nickel Kyler Gordon. Stevenson knows well that he has to earn his opportunity.

“It’s a marathon, not a race,” Stevenson said. “Just understanding that there’s guys who’ve been here who’ve been working for this opportunity just as I have, and understanding that they have knowledge and the game slowed down for them, so they have a couple of steps on me."

Stevenson fits the mold of what Chicago wants in a starting cornerback, and Eberflus is confident that Stevenson can be that guy.

“It seems more like a veteran to me than it does a rookie, which is kind of cool to be able to watch that," Eberflus said. "And he's very confident.”