Former Miami Head Coach Mark Richt To Coach Polynesian Bowl

Richt will be on the sidelines again in 2023 as coach at the Polynesian Bowl, the annual high school football all-star game in Hawaii.

The last time the Miami Hurricanes football team won ten games was under Mark Richt in 2017. It was the only time the Canes registered double-digit victories since joining the ACC in 2004. Richt stepped down a year later and has not coached a football game since.

“The 2023 Polynesian Bowl is going to be an amazing experience,” said Richt via the event's press release Thursday. “I look forward to celebrating culture and coaching the nation’s best players in paradise.”

Richt played quarterback at Miami from 1979-1982 but is most known for his 15-year run as head coach at Georgia. Richt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and has been an advocate for the disease since leaving football. He also has also appeared as an analyst on the ACC network since leaving the sidelines.

The Polynesian Bowl will be televised on NFL Network on January 20th.