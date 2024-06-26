Miami freshman guard Kyshawn George was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft Wednesday night. The New York Knicks drafted George 24th overall and are expected to trade George to the Washington Wizards.
The Swiss player averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 31 games and 16 starts in his only season at Miami last year.
George was the first player from Miami taken in the first round since Lonnie Walker (18th overall) in 2018.
At six feet seven inches with a 6-10 wingspan, George can play point guard, shooting guard, or small forward.
The former European professional (four seasons) started his season at Miami on the bench but worked his way into the starting lineup, aided by injuries to Nijel Pack, Wooga Poplar, and Matthew Cleveland. He also suffered an ankle injury, which caused him to miss playing time.
