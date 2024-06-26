Miami freshman guard Kyshawn George was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft Wednesday night. The New York Knicks drafted George 24th overall and are expected to trade George to the Washington Wizards.

The Swiss player averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 31 games and 16 starts in his only season at Miami last year.

George was the first player from Miami taken in the first round since Lonnie Walker (18th overall) in 2018.