On Saturday, Kamren Kinchens put himself in the record books at the University of Miami. The sophomore safety tied former NFL first-round draft pick Kenny Phillips with three interceptions in a single game, with the last returned 99-yards for a touchdown. Kinchens spoke with Phillips after Miami’s 35-14 win over Georgia Tech .

“He was just congratulating me and he was going to be mad if I broke the record, because he wants to stay in the books too,” said Kinchens at Tuesday’s zoom press conference.

Ironically Phillips helped Kinchens to get that moment. Phillips, a former Carol City High School defensive back noticed Kinchens’ talent in high school at Miami Northwestern. Since Kinchen’s junior year in high school, the two developed a student/mentor relationship that is still strong to this day.

“Not knowing who I really was but just seeing how I was performing in practice, he came up, spoke to me, and we just went on from there. Anytime I have any questions or he feels like he needs to call me, we always talking about football. Any tips and stuff I needed he was always there to bring it to me.”

Phillips congratulated Kinchens on getting the ‘hat trick’ against the Yellow Jackets, but emphasized that there was meat left on the bone in the game

“He was just saying that you had three, you’re supposed to have four. But he said the four would have probably broke him down.”

In high school, Kinchens recorded 11 interruptions en route to Miami winning its third consecutive state championship. An obvious standout in high school, Kinchens is following in his mentor's footsteps.

Phillips, the 2004 USA Today Defensive High School Player of the Year, was a two-time All-ACC first-team selection in 2006 and 2007. The sophomore seems to be well on his to the NFL like Phillips, the last Miami safety taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.