Former Number-One Ranked Safety Avantae Williams to Enter Transfer Portal
Former number-one ranked safety in the class of 2020 Avantae Williams announced his intent to enter the transfer portal.
Williams arrived at the University of Miami with many high expectations from fans, unfortunately, he medically redshirted his first season at Miami in 2020.
Before his 2021 campaign would even begin, Williams was accused of domestic violence against his former girlfriend subsequently leading to a dismissal from the football program.
After 35 days, Williams was reinstated by the school and the football program under Manny Diaz after the charges were dropped in the summer of 2021, according to Miami-Dade prosecutors and Williams's attorney.
The former highly regarded safety served a six-game suspension to start the 2021 season. After serving his suspension the safety finally stepped on the field for the first time as a Hurricane.
The third-year sophomore played primarily as a backup safety during his Hurricanes career. Williams recorded 27 tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery in 16 games of action over the course of his Miami career.
Williams graded out during the 2022 season with a less-than-average 35.6 player grade according to Pro Football Focus.
The former number-one-ranked safety in the 2020 class signed with Miami over the Florida Gators in a shocking fashion on Signing Day in February of 2020.
That signing did not come without a highly dramatic recruiting process for Williams which saw an early commitment to Miami followed by a decommitment. Next Williams committed and decommited from Oregon as well. Mario Cristobal was the head coach for the Ducks during that period.
Williams ultimately chose the Hurricanes and much credit was given to former Miami safeties coach Ephraim Banda (current Utah State Defensive Coordinator/safeties coach) for landing Avantae’s signature at the time. Avantae noted the relationship he created over time with Coach Banda as a deciding factor.
That signing day announcement was dubbed by Canes fans as #TaeDay, an infamous picture circulated among social media outlets shortly after his signing with the Hurricanes of a Publix bakery cake with University of Florida colors that was supposed to be given to Williams on signing day.
According to a source, there are two SEC programs already interested in recruiting Avantae Williams out of the transfer portal.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @RivalsGeo, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County