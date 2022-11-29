Former number-one ranked safety in the class of 2020 Avantae Williams announced his intent to enter the transfer portal.

Williams arrived at the University of Miami with many high expectations from fans, unfortunately, he medically redshirted his first season at Miami in 2020.

Before his 2021 campaign would even begin, Williams was accused of domestic violence against his former girlfriend subsequently leading to a dismissal from the football program.

After 35 days, Williams was reinstated by the school and the football program under Manny Diaz after the charges were dropped in the summer of 2021, according to Miami-Dade prosecutors and Williams's attorney.

The former highly regarded safety served a six-game suspension to start the 2021 season. After serving his suspension the safety finally stepped on the field for the first time as a Hurricane.