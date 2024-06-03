CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Four Miami Hurricanes were named to the 2025 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced Monday.

77 players, nine Football Bowl Subdivision coaches, 101 players, and 34 coaches from the divisional ranks were selected to the ballot.

Head coach Larry Coker, quarterback Ken Dorsey, linebacker Darrin Smith, and defensive back Sean Taylor were all selected for the ballot.

Dorsey, a 2002 first-team All-American, led the Hurricanes to back-to-back BCS Championship Games in 2001 and 2002, winning his junior national title. Dorsey was a two-time BIG EAST Co-Offensive Player of the Year and was named 2001 Maxwell Player of the Year. He left Miami as the school’s record holder in career total offense and passing yards.

Smith was a two-time first-team All-American who helped lead the Canes to two national championships in 1989 and 1991. A 1992 NFF National Scholar-Athlete, Smith led the Hurricanes to two BIG EAST titles, and his teams did not lose a conference game during his career. Smith was the 1991 BIG EAST Co-Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time first-team all-conference performer.

A 2003 unanimous first-team All-American, Taylor was named a finalist for the Thorpe Award in his final season with the Hurricanes. Taylor helped lead the Hurricanes to consecutive national championship games, including a win at the 2002 Rose Bowl. Taylor was the 2003 BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year and was a two-time first-team All-BIG EAST performer who led the country in interceptions in his final season.

Coker posted a 60-15 record as head coach at Miami, including an astounding 35-3 record in his first three seasons. He led the Hurricanes to consecutive BCS Championship Games, winning the 2002 Rose Bowl and becoming the first rookie head coach to lead his team to a national title since 1948. Coker led the Hurricanes to three BIG EAST titles and orchestrated a 2001 offense that set the conference record with 475 points scored during the regular season.





The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced in January 2025, and specific details will be announced later.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics