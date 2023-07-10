CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami third-years CJ Kayfus, Alejandro Rosario, Zach Levenson, and Dominic Pitelli were taken on the second day of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday.

They joined second-rounders Yohandy Morales (Nationals) and Andrew Walters (Guardians), as the six Hurricanes picked in the top 10 rounds tied a program record.

On Monday, Kayfus heard his name called in the third round (No. 93 overall) by the Cleveland Guardians and Rosario was selected in the fifth round (No. 144 overall) by the Texas Rangers.

Meanwhile, Levenson was chosen in the fifth round (No. 158 overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals and Pitelli was drafted in the seventh round (No. 198) by the Cincinnati Reds.

One of the purest hitters in the country, Kayfus notched a .350 batting average with 24 home runs and 98 RBI across his three years in the orange and green.

In 2023, the 6-foot, 192-pound junior earned All-ACC Second Team distinction for the second straight season after tallying a .347 average and a career-best 13 home runs.

Miami’s leadoff man burst onto the college baseball scene during his sophomore season, as he finished eighth in the ACC in average (.366), tied for eighth in hits (87), tied for ninth in stolen bases (16) and 11th in on-base percentage (.460).

A flame-throwing right-hander, Rosario was a stalwart in the Hurricanes’ rotation over the last three years.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound hurler earned 12 wins and struck out 192 batters across 194 1/3 innings pitched.

A Miami native, Rosario made his impact felt immediately upon his arrival at The U, as he became the first true freshman to start a game on the mound on opening weekend in a decade before eventually being tabbed a Second-Team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game.

A team captain, Levenson provided Miami with experience and leadership in the outfield in his second year in Coral Gables.

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound slugger registered a .292 batting average with a career-best 14 home runs and 45 RBI. Levenson totaled a team-high 17 doubles and was one of just two Hurricanes to play in all 63 games.

In his career, the Oviedo, Fla., native hit .295 with 21 home runs, 73 RBI, and a .951 OPS.

One of the top defensive players nationally, Pitelli flexed his prowess at the plate to cap off his collegiate career.

The junior led all ACC shortstops with 13 home runs and 54 RBI, while recording a .294 average. A Miami native, Pitelli became the first Hurricane shortstop to produce double-digit homers and 50 RBI since Ryan Braun in 2003.

Over his 175-game career, Pitelli mounted a .258 average with 25 home runs, 113 RBI, and 23 stolen bases.

The 2023 MLB Draft concludes with rounds 11-20 at 2 p.m. Tuesday. MLB.com will stream the final 10 rounds.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics

Photo courtesy of the Associated Press