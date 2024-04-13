Miami upgraded the future of its tight end room just after its spring game Saturday evening, adding four-star tight end Brock Schott to its 2025 class. Schott visited the University of Miami three weeks ago and was impressed with how he would be used in offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense.

“Just the overall culture set and how they use the tight ends,” Schott said of what appeals to him about Miami. “And just to know that I’m a priority as well."

Schott chose Miami over Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. The 6'3" 225-pound tight end runs a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and has a 34-inch vertical jump. He is often compared to former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who is projected to be chosen as the first tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The commitment gives Miami seven total commitments with four-star quarterback Luke Nickel, four-star tight end Luka Gilbert, four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez, four-star offensive lineman Lamar Williams, four-star wide receiver Waden Charles, and three-star running back Girard Pringle.

Miami now has the 12th-ranked class according to the Rivals.com team rankings.