Four-star 2024 wide receiver Chance Robinson commits to Miami
Miami adds a blue-chip wide receiver from one of South Florida's powerhouse programs in St. Thomas Aquinas. Miami re-offered the four-star wide receiver at Legends Camp back in June and maintained strong contact with the skillful pass catcher.
"It was a really good camp. I feel I did really good through drills and one-on-ones," said Robinson. "It was a really nice moment for me."
Robinson has always been a fan of the Miami Hurricanes and is looking to continue the legacy of great receivers from the past.
"Miami it's a cool place," said Robinson. "I always said I've been a Miami fan since forever. Since Stacy Coley was there, since Philip Dorsett was there I've been a fan. Cristobal is a really good dude. He's getting a lot of guys."
Robinson dropped a top eight school list on March 10th and took visits to Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Auburn within the last two months. But multiple visits to Miami in the last week sealed the deal for Robinson.
"Miami's a really good school. Cristobal is a really good coach."
He is the first player of a legendary youth football team, the Miami Gardens Ravens to commit to the hometown Hurricanes. His teammates from that team include Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith, North Carolina commit Davion Gause, Florida State commit LaWayne McCoy, NC State commit Cedrick Bailey, and local five-star receiver Joshisa Trader.
"We talked about playing together. The first person that really mentioned it to us was Coach Rod [Mack] our head coach. It would be really cool to go to college and play with those boys."
The Hurricanes now have three prospects committed to the 2024 class with Abram Murray and quarterback Judd Anderson.
