Miami adds a blue-chip wide receiver from one of South Florida's powerhouse programs in St. Thomas Aquinas. Miami re-offered the four-star wide receiver at Legends Camp back in June and maintained strong contact with the skillful pass catcher.

"It was a really good camp. I feel I did really good through drills and one-on-ones," said Robinson. "It was a really nice moment for me."

Robinson has always been a fan of the Miami Hurricanes and is looking to continue the legacy of great receivers from the past.

"Miami it's a cool place," said Robinson. "I always said I've been a Miami fan since forever. Since Stacy Coley was there, since Philip Dorsett was there I've been a fan. Cristobal is a really good dude. He's getting a lot of guys."

Robinson dropped a top eight school list on March 10th and took visits to Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Auburn within the last two months. But multiple visits to Miami in the last week sealed the deal for Robinson.

"Miami's a really good school. Cristobal is a really good coach."