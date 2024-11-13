Four-star 2025 edge Hayden Lowe flips commitment from USC to Miami

It's officially flip season in the recruiting world, and the early signing period starts on December 4th. Miami continues to build on its 2025 class as the Hurricanes flipped four-star defensive end Hayden Lowe from USC.

Lowe visited Miami in March, and the relationship continued despite his commitment to the Trojans in early June.

"Mainly, because of the coaching staff," Lowe said of Miami. "Their resume is top-tier. Miami has a lot to offer, the school has a lot to offer. I feel like if I come down here, I can play early, start as a freshman. The opportunities are endless. A lovely campus. Love the culture of the team. They said the team has never been this close in Miami history."

The opportunity to be coached by defensive line coaches Jason Taylor and Joe Salave'a, both of whom have NFL playing experience, with Taylor as a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Taylor visited Lowe in California during Miami's bye week this week to help seal the deal.

"It feels like I can be developed in ways only he can develop me in, because he's been on the field. Basically, him and Coach Joe, they ain't talking it, they've done it. It can't get better."

Lowe expects to graduate early from high school and attend spring practice at his new school next year.

Miami ranks 7th in the team recruiting rankings with 18 four and five-star prospects. Lowe joins Mykah Newton and the lone defensive ends of the class. In 11 games played in his senior season, Lowe has 52 total tackles (26 solo), 13 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.