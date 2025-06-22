Four-star 2026 edge Asharri Charles commits to Miami

Miami defensive line coach Jason Taylor has been one of the most consistent coaches with Charles, and his Hall of Fame resume is something Charles could not pass up, along with the opportunity to maximize his financial goals.

"They've been the most consistent," Charles said immediately following the conclusion of his official visit on Sunday. "They are always keeping in touch and want to know what I'm doing."

Miami continues to recruit at a high level in the 2026 cycle, and the class received a pledge from a talented in-state defender Sunday afternoon. Four-star edge Asharri Charles committed to Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over Florida , Florida State , and Missouri .

"First of all, you have the opportunity to make a lot of money if you come here to Miami, and the coach is a Hall of Famer for the same position I play."

The six-foot-three, 235-pounder from Venice High School in Florida felt prioritized on his OV and felt fortunate to have the opportunity to be a Hurricane.

"The visit went well. The vibe has been that Miami needs me. I love it here...I'm feeling pretty good about them. Glad to be here. Blessed to be here. I definitely can see myself playing as a Miami Hurricane."

The hospitality from the Miami staff is what really stood out in Charles' recruiting process.

"They keep telling me to come home," Charles said of the Miami staff. "This time they brought my whole family. If a school really wants you, they are going to bring your whole family. That shows me they are real.

"It's real family-oriented. Everybody will work with you, even if they don't even know you, they'll still meet you and greet you. It's a great environment to be around. Good people to have myself around."

Charles was thoroughly impressed with defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman during his official visit and thinks he can excel in the scheme.

"They showed me their scheme," Charles said. "That's a good D-Coordinator. He knows his stuff. I love his scheme. It's simple, down to where you don't have to think too much, play vertical, and they like to set up one-on-ones for their best pass rusher."

Booker Pickett hosted Charles during his OV, who also encouraged him to pick the Hurricanes.

"He said I'm going to ball out. He said he loves it here. He told me to come home."

Miami officially adds its third edge to its top-ten 2026 class, along with four-star local talent Jordan Campbell and four-star Hoover, Alabama, prospect Tyson Bacon.

Last season, while helping to lead Venice to a 7A state championship, Charles registered 107 tackles (72 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and 20 hurries.