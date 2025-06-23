Four-star 2027 safety Jaylyn Jones commits to Miami

Miami currently has an impressive 2026 class that currently ranks in the top ten and is also looking to build on its 2027 class. On Monday, Miami added a new member to the '27 cycle by receiving a commitment from four-star Jaylyn Jones.

The ninth-ranked safety in the 2027 cycle chose the Hurricanes over Florida State, Texas A&M, and Missouri.

"The relationship I have with the coaches is the best I've had," Jones said. "The energy they have is just great, and it's home."

Jones, rated as a four-star and the 108th overall prospect of the 2027 class, does a great job tracking the football in flight and also plays physical and tackles well in space.

The four-star defensive back from local McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida, draws comparisons to 2024 NFL draft pick and former Miami Hurricane Kamren Kinchens based on his size and natural football instincts. The rising junior has a high football IQ and currently has a 3.5 GPA.

Last season, Jones tallied 82 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks, 14 pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Jones's commitment keeps Miami as a top-five class in the country. Local four-stars Kenton Dopson and Ah'Mari Stevens committed to Miami earlier this calendar year.