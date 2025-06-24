Four-star California tight end Israel Briggs commits to Miami

Miami has long been known as 'Tight End U,' but the school lacked a player at the position for its top-ten 2026 class. On Tuesday, our-star tight end Israel Briggs committed to Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over LSU, Michigan, California, and Arizona State.

"They just really put a plan together," Briggs said of the Miami staff. "Really, all around, everything just lined up for my dad, especially outside of football, was really the biggest thing that Miami was offering me here.

"The development as a young man that they are going to do for me and [Head] Coach [Mario] Cristobal, just talking with him right now, just talking about life, not even ball. I feel like that's the biggest thing that I'm going to take away for my decision."

Briggs, from Central California, possesses elite ball skills, significant growth potential, and is an acrobatic athlete with good play speed. He can also separate from defenders and is instinctive in his route running. The six-foot-five, 200-pounder feels Miami is a good fit for his skill set.

"I feel like they are a good fit. Especially with the scheme-wise, it plays to my skill set, nothing more than I can ask for...I liked how they used Elijah Arroyo. Flexed him out, attached him, where they can go all around. Attack vertically. I'm more of a route-runner, I'm not going to lie. I'm not going to sit around and say I'm a good blocker. That's where Coach [Cody] Woodiel would come in. That's his specialty, so."

The versatile athlete also has return skills and has run the wildcat offense from the quarterback position. The three-sport prospect (basketball & track) recorded a 5’10” High jump and a 21’10” long jump.

He led his team with 571 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. Many consider Briggs as the best flex-receiving tight end in the 2026 class. Of the 17 total commits, Miami has 11 four-star rated prospects, four rated as three stars, and one five-star.