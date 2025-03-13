Four-star CB Kenton Dopson III honors late mother with Miami commit

Kenton Dopson III

The University of Miami extended a scholarship offer to four-star 2027 cornerback Kenton Dopson III back in October. From that point the program has been considered the favorite to land the Miami (Fla.) Norland High School star despite considerable interest from Georgia, Florida State, Colorado and others. But there was a reason he waited until March 13 to go public with his verbal commitment to the Hurricanes. It would have been his mother’s 46th birthday.

Advertisement

“It was important for me to do it on her birthday because that’s my why – my mom,” Dopson III said. “She passed when I was younger so I wanted this to be a gift to her. It’s the right time. “My mom has always been a strong woman. She had stomach cancer when I was younger, but until the last day she kept fighting. I remember my mom being brave.” Shama Scott Dopson and Kenton Dopson Sr. spent many Saturdays throughout their marriage rooting for The U together. The couple had two sons and had their youngest, a.k.a. Tre, sporting UM colors just hours after his birth. He would compete at Miami football camps every summer since he began playing tackle football at nine years old. “It means a lot,” Dopson III said. “I’ve been a Canes fan since I came out of the womb. I was born into it. It’s the backyard, hometown team. I grew up a fan and they’ve shown the most love out of all the schools. “I think my mom would just tell me to choose what’s best for me. I think she would be very happy, very proud of me.”

Dopson Sr. knows the pride that his son’s commitment brings to the entire family. The group celebrated together for hours before the breaking news went public on Thursday evening. “I know this would have been a very big moment, I know she’s super proud of him,” he said. “I just try to remind them how much she cared in loving them. She would have loved this. She lived for her sons. Anything that they did she was always present, always their biggest cheerleader. They just meant everything to her. Even when she did get ill, her main thing was to make memories with her boys. “Being a fan my whole life and with my son committing … it’s a dream come true for him, me, his mom, grandma. The whole family is super proud.” Dopson III seemed close to making the pledge to Mario Cristobal’s program in the fall, not long after adding the offer, but there would be considerable coaching changes on the defensive side of the ball. The four-star standout kept returning to campus for unofficial visits to get to know the program's new coaches and the updated scheme. Cristobal and others reiterated the priority level Dopson III carried through the transition.

Kenton and his mother