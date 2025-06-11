Four-star DB Devin Jackson 'feels way better about Miami' after visit

Miami, despite being in-state for Devin Jackson, is a new program among his long list of contenders.

The Hurricanes didn't offer until this spring, not long after the arrival of Will Harris from the rival Florida Gators -- where he had Jackson on board as a commitment last year.

A four-star out of Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy, the rising-senior took an official visit to Coral Gables over the weekend and admits Mario Cristobal's program is working its way up his list.

"I got to see the character of the coaches and the players," Jackson said. "All that matters coming into a program and I feel like all of that checked a green box for me. I feel way better about Miami.

"It's a great school with a great culture."

In experiencing said culture, another former UF commitment under Harris was also on his official visit in Jaelen Waters. The Tampa-area standout has been committed to the Hurricanes since March.

Time with the duo creates more familiarity with The U.

"Me and Waters knew each other since we were at Florida together," Jackson said. "He knows how great of a coach he (Harris) is. It's still the same love with Harris. He says I'm still a major priority to him and Coach Cristobal. It's just the relationship we've built."