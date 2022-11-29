Miami kicked off the off-season with a huge flip of former Michigan commit Collins Acheampong Tuesday night. The Canes were able to grab the final official visit for Acheampong back in June but still chose the Wolverines just two weeks later.

The four-star came to America from Ghana back in 2019 as a potential basketball prospect. The 6'8" 225-pound athletic freak ended up settling in with football and becoming one of the top 20 weakside defensive end recruits in the country.

He will come to Miami as a raw prospect, as COVID and injuries in his senior year have kept him off the field for most of his time in the states. His absence did not stop schools like LSU, UCLA, and USC on top of Miami and Michigan from pursuing down to the wire.

In his first year playing eight-man football, Acheampong had 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. In just three games this year, he had 14 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks.