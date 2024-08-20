"Right now, there are a number of schools that are communicating with me regularly," Kinsler said. "I’m interested in getting to know the programs and having them get to know me."

He recently spoke with Rivals to provide an update on where things stand in his recruitment. Kinsler has already amassed well over 30 scholarship offers, but doesn't have any favorites just yet.

Kinsler currently ranks as the No. 4 prospect in New Jersey and the No. 14 strongside defensive end in the 2026 cycle.

Kinsler is a Florida native, but moved to New Jersey ahead of the 2023 season to finish his high school career at Bergen Catholic, which he feels is the school that will best help him to reach his "full potential."

Class of 2026 four-star defensive end Jermaine Kinsler has one fall visit date set and is looking to potentially add more.

Kinsler made several visits in the summer, including to Rutgers, Miami, Syracuse and Texas.

With the 2024 college football season set to begin very soon, Kinsler plans to make additional trips in the fall. So far, he only has the one aforementioned visit scheduled, which is to see Texas A&M host Notre Dame at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Aug. 31.

Kinsler hopes to schedule more visits throughout the season, but due to the fact that Bergen Catholic also plays the majority of its games on Saturdays, traveling is difficult during the season. Of course, his focus is now on his junior campaign.

The recruiting process has gone well for the standout defensive end thus far. He comes from a football family that helps guide him along the way. His uncle, Latish Kinsler, is also his agent. His two older brothers, Tommy Kinsler IV (Miami) and Jaree Turner-Kinsler (Central Michigan) and cousins, Jordan Kinsler (Rutgers) and Elijah Kinsler (West Virginia), all play football at the FBS level.

"I feel fortunate and blessed with how my recruitment has gone so far," Jermaine said. 'Having my uncle as my agent and living together helps. We talk all the time about schools, what to expect in the process and what I need to do to be great. He knows a lot about the process. With my parents and Latish, we have a good team."

Most schools are recruiting the 6-foot-6, 253-pound athlete as a defensive end, but he plans to have a bigger role offensively for Bergen Catholic this season as a tight end as well.

The young Kinsler describes his game as "controlled aggression" and he has been putting in the work to make a major jump as a junior.

"I dedicated myself this offseason to get in the best shape of my life," he said. "My goal is to play at a high level on both sides of the ball."

As of now, the plan for Jermaine is to wait until the summer of 2025 before making a commitment decision.