Four-star DL Jarquez Carter talks Alabama offer ahead of spring visit swing
The end of the 2023 high school football season in the fall, through the New Year, have allowed for many prospects to see their stock rise in the eyes of college football programs.
Jarquez Carter has been one of the most obvious in the state of Florida, rolling beyond the 20 scholarship-offer mark this month. Before that point, he admitted he would like to see Alabama join the growing offer list.
About one month later, the Crimson Tide tender came through and it checked off a big box for the Newberry (Fla.) High School star.
"It feels great," Carter told Rivals after the news went down. "Me and the D-Line coach (Freddie Roach) been in contact for a while. When the DC (Kane Wommack) and other position coaches watched my film, he said they all loved it -- then he offered me."
LSU and NC State have followed-up Alabama's tender for Carter. A visit to Tuscaloosa is being discussed, though it is not yet set.
"I feel like they will be a school that I will consider down the road and they will be high on my list,: he said of UA. "Because all the great defensive players they produced in the league and they're one of the best college schools.
"I think they will get you prepared for the NFL the best."
Carter says he is in no rush to make a decision and has yet to set any official visits. As for unofficial spring trips, both March and April will be busy for the blue-chipper, as he's scheduled to see Miami, UCF, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State, Ohio State, USC and Colorado.