The end of the 2023 high school football season in the fall, through the New Year, have allowed for many prospects to see their stock rise in the eyes of college football programs.

Jarquez Carter has been one of the most obvious in the state of Florida, rolling beyond the 20 scholarship-offer mark this month. Before that point, he admitted he would like to see Alabama join the growing offer list.

About one month later, the Crimson Tide tender came through and it checked off a big box for the Newberry (Fla.) High School star.

"It feels great," Carter told Rivals after the news went down. "Me and the D-Line coach (Freddie Roach) been in contact for a while. When the DC (Kane Wommack) and other position coaches watched my film, he said they all loved it -- then he offered me."