Four-star DT Sydir Mitchell breaks down his top nine and visit plans

LSU , Kentucky , Texas A&M , Georgia , Texas , Miami , Rutgers , Auburn , and Tennessee remain in contention for Mitchell. He already has one official visit scheduled and has a good idea of which other schools will get one.

"For sure Texas A&M and Georgia are getting official visits," Mitchell said. "Georgia's official visit will be May 20th-22nd. I don't have dates locked in for Texas A&M but theirs will be the last couple days I can have an official visit. I'll probably know when it's going to be in the next couple weeks. I would say Texas, Miami, and Auburn are up there too. It's probably going to be those five for official visits. I'll probably commit in the beginning of August.

"I wouldn't say NIL is a big deal right now," he said. "I'm cutting down my list right now but I feel like later on when I'm closer to a decision, it will probably be a bigger factor than it is right now.

"There's a lot of interest at Georgia," said Mitchell. "I talk to them everyday now. They just came up to the school and I'm pretty sure they're going to be coming back. Coach Tray Scott, the defensive line coach, we have been talking pretty much all the time. I've talked to coach Fran as well. We probably speak everyday or every other day. In the beginning they were saying I was a lot like Jordan Davis but now they think I could be better than him. No disrespect to him. If they get me, they're going to develop me to be better than him.

"Coach Robinson is my guy at Texas A&M," he said. "He keeps it straight up. I like the culture. From their whole coaching staff to the new 2022 recruiting class that just came in, it's all good vibes up there. I was there for their spring game. The game was going on and we were on the sidelines and then coach Fisher walked up to me after a kid gets a tackle and he says, 'This should be you' and that really stuck with me. Meeting Walter Nolen was cool and he seemed like a good guy. Seeing how I'd fit on the roster with this 2022 class coming in, where they'd put me and how they'd use me made me feel a lot better about the situation.

"The Texas coaches are telling me that I can be a difference maker there," Mitchell said. "They're building right now but that doesn't really hit me. The scheme they run and how physical they play is really good. I was able to go out there and see a practice. I got to see the coaches in action and what drills they run.

"It's been really good to see Miami," he said. "I was at there practice and saw how physical they are and how they treat the players is great. I know they're thin on defensive linemen but the coaches know what they have and they're going to work with it. I love their energy on the coaching staff and we've had a really good connection. It was my first time down there and seeing what they are going to be doing, even when it comes to facilities, they just want to see their players succeed.

"I was also at Auburn for practice and they have a lot fun there but they're physical at the same time," said Mitchell. "They like their players to have fun but they expect the players to practice hard and I liked that. I've gotten to see the campus, the facilities, and everything. It's going to be crazy. I really like the coaching staff a lot.

"I speak the Rutgers almost everyday or every other day," he said. "Coach Watson has been on me and I talk to coach Schiano. It's been great. The chemistry between me, the coaches, and the players is great. I was there for their spring game too. Watching coach Marquise coach and seeing how he is with his players when he's coaching."