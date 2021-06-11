Four-Star Friday: 10 new four-stars outside of the Rivals250

*****

Ryan Baer (Rivals.com)

"Prior to last month's Rivals Camp in Indianapolis, we last saw Ohio lineman Ryan Baer live just before his junior season started. The physical growth between those two events was significant, with Baer checking in at a very comfortable 6-foot-8 and 331 pounds. This update also includes a position move for Baer from guard to tackle, where he showed the foot speed and agility to handle edge rushers. The offers have picked up in recent months too, and after a June 4 official visit to Virginia Baer plans to officially visit Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan State and Tennessee later this month." - Josh Helmholdt, national recruiting analyst

Isaiah Bond (Rivals.com)

"Isaiah Bond is an explosive, bouncy athlete that can get it done on either side of the ball. The Florida commit has solid ball skills and a knack for the big play. As a receiver, Bond fights for yards after the catch and is tough to bring down. Defensively, Bond has good awareness for the ball and a physical playing style. Alabama, Miami and Texas are all scheduled to get official visits from Bond." - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst/rankings director

Nico Davillier (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"Nico Davillier impressed at RCS Dallas and the new four star from Arkansas provides a capable pass rush inside and off the edge. Davillier is wildly athletic and has a knack for closing. Oklahoma, Nebraska and Arkansas are all vying for the versatile defensive lineman." - Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

Jaren Kanak (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

"Prior to this spring, coaches knew Kansas athlete Jaren Kanak was versatile, but there were still questions about what position he would play at the next level. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, would his skill set match up to a specific position or would he always be a 'tweener? That question was answered when Kanak popped off a 10.37 100-meter run on the track this spring, showing that his speed was legit and opening up a whole bunch of possibilities. His offer list exploded after that time was posted, and it now includes the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Michigan." - Helmholdt

Jason Llewellen (Rivals.com)

"Jason Llewellyn is coming off a strong showing in a state championship at Aledo (Texas). The Oklahoma pledge is a willing blocker and smooth receiver with reliable hands and the ability to make plays in the middle of the field and even outside the numbers. He should thrive in Lincoln Riley’s offense." - Spiegelman

Devin Moore (Photo courtesy of Devin Moore)

"Devin Moore has tremendous length at cornerback and great instincts, a great combination for someone who has proven to be a four-star prospect. He has terrific speed to run with receivers, long arms to tip passes away and he can pick off passes or tip lots of passes away. Moore could definitely move even higher because he hasn't been to many national events yet, so once the Naples (Fla.) prospect is seen more, he could move up fast. Notre Dame, Florida and many others are involved." - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

Trent Ramsey (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"Trent Ramsey has a lot of tools, whether it's pulling to the other side or seal blocking the edge. No matter how he's getting things done, the four-star is physical, tough and looks for people to knock around on the field. Cal, Florida State and many others remain involved in his recruitment as things could pick up through June." - Gorney

Venson Sneed (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"Venson Sneed is both powerful and fast, the type of defensive end who bull rushes through the offensive line and causes havoc in the backfield. The Tennessee commit does great against double teams, he overpowers almost everybody on the high school level and it's impressive to see how regularly Sneed is around the football." - Gorney

Kye Stokes (Kevin Noon)

"Kye Stokes is a phenomenal athlete whether he's playing safety or wide receiver, and he's special on both sides of the ball. The Ohio State commit is instinctive, breaks on the ball and has tremendous athleticism when playing defensive back. He is also very good as a receiver who accelerates to a different speed, showing off great hands and great playmaking ability. The Buckeyes will find all kinds of ways to use him." - Gorney

Popeye Wiliams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)