CaneSport - Four-Star Friday: New four-stars in 2023 class revealed

“Alinen is originally from Finland but is playing his high school ball in Connecticut. He’s a huge offensive tackle prospect with great athleticism and quickness. Alinen plays in a tough league full of big, strong defensive linemen that will test him weekly, but the pandemic has limited his experience to scrimmages against his teammates. "It’ll be interesting to see how Alinen does against more athletic edge defenders but there is no denying he is one of the better offensive linemen in this class. His recruitment is in the early stages but he’s built up an impressive offer sheet that includes teams like Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Kentucky and many others.” - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst/rankings director

“Branch is awesome in space, dynamic with the ball in his hands and a terrific slot receiver who is so difficult to keep contained. He is undersized, but that plays to his strengths. If the quarterback just gets him the ball, Branch finds yards. He can get chunk gains and he's always a threat to break it to the end zone. "His brother, Zion, is a 2022 four-star defensive back so his upcoming decision could play into Branch's recruitment, but I wouldn't be surprised to see USC, Oregon, Oklahoma and Ohio State high on his list.” - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

“Dellinger learned from two of the best during his sophomore season, starting on a Clarkston High offensive line that also featured four-star 2021 linemen Garrett Dellinger and Rocco Spindler. The younger Dellinger's style is actually more similar to Spindler's than that of his brother, and he projects to an interior offensive line position in college. "LSU, which signed the older Dellinger this past winter, has offered early, as have in-state Big Ten programs Michigan and Michigan State.” - Josh Helmholdt, national recruiting analyst

“Fletcher is a big, physical running back who can pound it up the middle and he also has surprisingly quick feet to plant, make people miss and keep picking up yardage. I don't think he's a blazer, but at his size he does have impressive make-you-miss ability and he does look for contact because he's confident in his ability to run people over. "Alabama and Miami have jumped to the top of his list, but he also just returned from the Florida State spring game and many other visits are expected.” - Gorney

“Hardy’s potential as an edge defender is through the roof. After seeing him on film there is no doubting he has elite athleticism. There are few clips of him playing tight end and making defenders miss in space. "Hardy’s primary position is obviously defensive end, where he plays with his hand in the ground the majority of the time. He is a big hitter that sheds blockers with ease and does a great job flowing to the ball. Georgia, South Carolina, Florida State and USC have already offered him.” - Friedman

“Holstein has a big-time arm and athleticism to extend plays outside the pocket and even take off and pick up big chunks of yardage. In his first season as a starter he’s impressed throwing downfield and throwing accurately on the move. "Texas A&M, Purdue, Arizona State and LSU all covet the four-star.” - Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

“James is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign in which he finished the year as the focal point of the Del Valle (Texas) passing game. He turned 42 catches into 442 yards and seven touchdowns, showcasing the ability to dominate in the red zone and challenge for big plays downfield. "James has excellent track times and his 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame is hard to bring down in space. He’s a big target with fantastic athleticism, which is why Ohio State, Miami, USC, Cal and Stanford are all in the mix.” - Spiegelman

“Jordan is a well-built defensive back that’s impressed with his ability to cover and be physical playing over the top and against the run. He brings a hard-nosed presence to the secondary and is position-versatile, so he could also see snaps in the slot. He’s instinctual with excellent awareness. "USC, Arkansas and Mississippi State are some early offers, but Jordan has put himself on even more schools’ radars of late.” - Spiegelman

“Sorey's cousin, Xavian, signed with Georgia in its 2021 recruiting class and now the Bulldogs have an elite receiver already locked up for 2023. Sorey does an excellent job of going up and attacking the football, adjusting his body to the football during his route and he also makes tough catches look easy. "Georgia is in need of playmakers at the receiver position – one could argue it's what's held the Bulldogs back from a national title – and Sorey provides a big weapon in that respect. I would expect Sorey to stay firmly committed to Georgia, since he has family there and that's good news for the Bulldogs.” - Gorney

