Four-star Joenel Aguero has some surprises in recruitment
COATESVILLE, Pa. - There was a time Georgia was considered the clear frontrunner for Joenel Aguero but after he took some visits - and is planning more - that is no longer the case.“I wouldn’t say ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news